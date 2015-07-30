July 30 Rallye SA :

* Reports consolidated net sales of 24.0 billion euros ($26.3 billion), up 1.9 percent compared to H1 2014 restated

* H1 net underlying loss group share is 79 million euros versus loss of 60 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA is 986 million euros versus 1.29 billion euros a year ago

* Confirms its strategy to maximize assets' value, especially Casino

* Confirms objective to lower its financial cost of debt by at least 40 million euros in 2015

