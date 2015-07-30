Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 30 Datagate Bilgisayar :
* Signs distributor agreement with Turk Telekom and TTNET
* Sees net 300 million lira ($108.15 million) revenue from this agreement
* To start operating with all kind of IT electronic devices, mobile products and services market (smart phones, tablets, accessories and GSM simcards) to Turk Telekom and TTNET sales points
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7740 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order