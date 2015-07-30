UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 30 Softline AG :
* Q1 revenues at 4.0 million euros ($4.37 million)(Q1 2014: 4.6 million euros)
* Q1 net loss 484,000 euros versus 451,000 euros in Q1 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.