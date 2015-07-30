UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 30 Baron de Ley SA :
* H1 net profit 13.1 million euros ($14.4 million) versus 11.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net sales 41.4 million euros versus 40.4 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 13.3 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.