July 30 Wind Mobile SA :

* Its unit signs 5-year contract with Wipro Ltd for development and maintenance of telecommunication infrastructure of T-Mobile Polska

* Total value of contract for development of telecommunication systems of T-Mobile Polska in 5 years is about 100 million zlotys ($26.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7718 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)