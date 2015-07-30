Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
July 30 PAI Partners
* Agrees sale of Swissport to HNA Group
* Deal for a total transaction value of chf 2.7 billion
* Sale of stake in Swissport represents third exit from PAI Europe V.
* Closing of the transaction is expected to occur around year end
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.