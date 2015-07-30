July 30 Leguide.Com SA :

* H1 revenue 13.5 million euros ($14.73 million) versus 21.2 million euros year ago

* H1 current operating loss 1.8 million euros versus profit of 2.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss group share 1.5 million euros versus profit 1.2 million euros year gao

* Following squeeze out project by Lagardere Active, company asked Euronext to suspend its trading from July 31

* Board issued a favorable opinion on squeeze out project and recommended to shareholders to bring their share to the offer