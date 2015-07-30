Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 30 Leguide.Com SA :
* H1 revenue 13.5 million euros ($14.73 million) versus 21.2 million euros year ago
* H1 current operating loss 1.8 million euros versus profit of 2.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss group share 1.5 million euros versus profit 1.2 million euros year gao
* Following squeeze out project by Lagardere Active, company asked Euronext to suspend its trading from July 31
* Board issued a favorable opinion on squeeze out project and recommended to shareholders to bring their share to the offer Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
