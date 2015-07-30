Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 30 Lectra SA :
* Q2 revenue 60.3 million euros ($65.77 million), up 15 pct at actual exchange rates
* H1 revenue 116.4 million euros, up 16 pct
* H1 net income: 9 million euros (x2)
* H1 income from operations: 13.2 million euros (x2.2)
* Expects total FY revenues of approximately 240 million euros
* Expects FY net income of around 20 million euros
* Expects income from operations before non recurring items of around 29 million euros
* Expects an operating margin before non recurring items of 12 pct Source text: bit.ly/1OR4ykg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
