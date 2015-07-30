Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Onxeo SA :
* H1 revenue 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million) versus 0.7 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 11.3 million euros versus loss of 13 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 11.9 million euros versus loss of 8.5 million euros year ago
* Consolidated cash position at end of June totaled 42.9 million euros, compared to 49.5 million euros end of March
* Livatag phase III trial in HCC: 50 pct of patients randomized
* Scientific recognition of Validive and Beleodaq preclinical and clinical data at ASCO Annual Meeting and MASCC/ISOO International Symposium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: