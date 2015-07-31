Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
July 31 BKW AG :
* Acquires antec Group AG in Rotkreuz, one of Switzerland's leading building technology planning groups
* Parties have agreed not to disclose transaction value Source text - bit.ly/1ItCWwo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
* Urals differentials were unchanged in quiet trade on Tuesday, but some traders saw signs that prices for Russian grade may rise due to healthier refining margins and arbitrage opportunities to Asia.