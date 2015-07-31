July 31 MRM SA :
* Reports positive H1 net result of 3.0 million euros ($3.3
million), compared to a loss of 6.7 million euros in H1 of 2014
* H1 gross rental income rises 7.7 percent on a
like-for-like basis to 7.0 million euros
* H1 current operating income is 2.4 million euros, 4.7
percent lower than first half of 2014
* Says out of a total 27.5 million euros in forecast
investment identified for retail properties, 8.5 million euros
is likely to be committed over next twelve months
* Says liquidation NAV was 122.3 million euros at June 30
versus 123.7 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9143 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)