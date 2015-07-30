Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Diaxonhit SA :
* Announces encouraging results of the study of a vaccine against HIV for which Diaxonhit IS developing a companion diagnostic
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.