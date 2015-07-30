Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 30 Sonaecom SGPS SA :
* Q2 net profit of 12.2 million euros ($13.3 million) versus loss 4.6 million euros
* Q2 EBITDA up 28.6 percent at 6.5 million euros year-on-year
* Q2 turnover up 14 percent at 35.1 million euros year-on-year
* Cash position at end of June 2015 at 165 million euros versus cash position of 157.0 million euros at end of June 2014
