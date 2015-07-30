Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 EOS Imaging SA :
* Appoints Gérard Hascoët as chairman of the board
* Gérard Hascoët became chairman of the board on July 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: