July 31 Ipsen SA :

* H1 group sales up 7.9 pct driven by solid 12.0 pct growth of specialty care, notably due to somatuline

* H1 group sales reached 713.9 million euros ($781.43 million), up 7.9 pct year-on-year

* H1 core operating income up 3.5 pct, in view of investment in neuroendocrine tumors

* H1 core operating income totaled 167.6 million euros, up 3.5 pct

* H1 consolidated net profit 90.5 million euros versus 104.5 million euros year ago

* Says upgrade of specialty care sales growth guidance at or above 14.0 pct year-on-year

* Confirms primary care sales decline guidance between -3.0 pct and 0.0 pct year-on-year

* Expects full year sales to grow above 9.5 pct Source text for Eikon:

