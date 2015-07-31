BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $85 mln bought deal of trust units
* Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces $85 million bought deal of trust units
July 31 Ipsen SA :
* H1 group sales up 7.9 pct driven by solid 12.0 pct growth of specialty care, notably due to somatuline
* H1 group sales reached 713.9 million euros ($781.43 million), up 7.9 pct year-on-year
* H1 core operating income up 3.5 pct, in view of investment in neuroendocrine tumors
* H1 core operating income totaled 167.6 million euros, up 3.5 pct
* H1 consolidated net profit 90.5 million euros versus 104.5 million euros year ago
* Says upgrade of specialty care sales growth guidance at or above 14.0 pct year-on-year
* Confirms primary care sales decline guidance between -3.0 pct and 0.0 pct year-on-year
* Expects full year sales to grow above 9.5 pct Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9136 euros)
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock