Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
July 31 Zehnder Group AG :
* H1 net sales of 253.2 million euros ($277.10 million) in the first half of 2015, slightly above those of the previous year
* Adjusted for currency effects, H1 revenues declined by 4 pct
* In H1 significantly lower net income of 2.2 million euros
* Sees 2015 revenues in line with prior year
* H1 EBIT 6.2 million euros versus 13.0 million euros year ago
* Second half result will be negatively affected by non-recurring costs related to restructuring measures in order of eur 20 million Source text: bit.ly/1fNC3rK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Urals differentials were unchanged in quiet trade on Tuesday, but some traders saw signs that prices for Russian grade may rise due to healthier refining margins and arbitrage opportunities to Asia.