Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 31 Betacom SA :
* Q1 2015/2016 revenue 21.8 million zlotys ($5.8 million)versus 18.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 318,000 zlotys versus 214,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7860 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order