July 31 Barclays Africa Group Ltd

* In preliminary discussions with Barclays Bank Plc regarding potential combination of BBPLC's 100 pct holding in Barclays Bank Egypt SAE and 67.7 pct holding in Barclays Bank Of Zimbabwe with BAGL

* Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction

* Intention is that listing of Barclays Zimbabwe on Zimbabwe Stock Exchange would not be affected

* Only BBPLC's holding in this listed subsidiary would be included in proposed transaction