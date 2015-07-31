UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 31 Olympic Entertainment Group AS (OEG) :
* Says OEG group company Jackpot Game S.r.l. has acquired business activity of operating two VLT slot casinos from Italian VLT casino operator Pasquale di Gaetano
* Says two VLT slot casinos are acquired from Pasquale Di Gaetano - Judica Concetta and sons sas Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.