Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 31 Uti Group :
* H1 net income group share 201,000 euros ($220,155) versus 182,000 euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 14.2 million euros versus 13.3 million euros a year ago
* Says growth in H1 should continue in H2
* H1 current operating income 464,000 euros versus 461,000 euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order