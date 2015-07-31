July 31 Linas Agro Group AB :

* Says Swedbank issues over 11 million euro ($12.03 million) in loans to producers AS Putnu Fabrika Kekava and SIA Lielzeltini, which are AB Linas Agro group controlled companies

* Says Putnu Fabrika Kekava has been assigned 9.48 million euros, whereas associated company SIA Lielzeltini has been assigned 1.91 million euros

* Loan will be used to carry out renovations of bird enclosures and infrastructure, modernize meat processing plant and purchase new equipment Source text for Eikon:

