UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 31 RCL Foods Ltd :
* Announcement of purchase of a 33.5 pct shareholding in Hudani Manji Holdings Limited Uganda
* Announces that it has entered into a subscription agreement with HMH, whereby RCL Foods shall subscribe for 33.5 pct of total issued share capital of HMH for $4.66m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.