Depomed names new CEO
March 28 Drugmaker Depomed Inc, which has been facing pressure from activist investor Starboard Value LP, named a new chief executive officer and said it would add three new directors to its board.
July 31 Zeltia SA :
* Says PharmaMar passes US FDA inspection for the manufacturing of the active ingredient of Yondelis - trabectedin
* Says PharmaMar maintains its qualification to produce trabectedin ingredient for the USA that was granted in Sept. 2009
* Orexigen Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016