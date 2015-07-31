July 31 Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Operating costs flat after increased investment; cost:income ratio improved by 0.7 percentage points to 48.3 per cent

* Impairment charge down 75 per cent to £179 million; asset quality ratio improved 21 basis points to 0.09 per cent

* In first half of 2015, group incurred a further charge of £435 million in respect of a number of matters affecting retail, commercial banking and consumer finance divisions.

* Improved our net interest margin guidance for 2015 full year to around 2.60 per cent

* Lloyds says not possible to estimate financial impact of plevin decision so no additional provision taken for it, but it is possible impact could be material