BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $85 mln bought deal of trust units
July 31 Guerbet SA :
* Guerbet signs an agreement with Fuji Pharma Co Ltd to market its range of contrast media in Japan
* This offering in Japan includes three contrast media
* One for MRI imaging: Magnescope (distributed outside of Japan under the brand name Dotarem(R) leading contrast agent in Europe)
* One for X-Ray imaging contrast media: Hexabrix(R) 320
* One for interventional radiology: Lipiodol(R)
* One for interventional radiology: Lipiodol(R)
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock