July 31 Guerbet SA :

* Guerbet signs an agreement with Fuji Pharma Co Ltd to market its range of contrast media in Japan

* This offering in Japan includes three contrast media

* One for MRI imaging: Magnescope (distributed outside of Japan under the brand name Dotarem(R) leading contrast agent in Europe)

* One for X-Ray imaging contrast media: Hexabrix(R) 320

* One for interventional radiology: Lipiodol(R)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)