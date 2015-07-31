July 31 Balfour Beatty Plc
* Balfour beatty joint venture appointed as preferred bidder
for £460m hinkley point c power station electrical package
* Announces that its joint venture with ng bailey, uk's
largest independent services and engineering company, has been
appointed as preferred bidder for £460m hinkley point c power
station electrical package, for edf energy
* 50:50 balfour beatty and ng bailey joint venture - balfour
beatty bailey - will work across both proposed hinkley point c
units to deliver critical infrastructure
