* Announces that its joint venture with ng bailey, uk's largest independent services and engineering company, has been appointed as preferred bidder for £460m hinkley point c power station electrical package, for edf energy

50:50 balfour beatty and ng bailey joint venture - balfour beatty bailey - will work across both proposed hinkley point c units to deliver critical infrastructure