July 31 Kcom Group Plc

* Since prelimis on 5 June business performance remains consistent with expectations

* Group will pay a final dividend for year ending 31 March 2015 of 3.58p (2014: 3.25p) to shareholders on register on 26 June 2015

* Brings total dividend for year to 5.37p per share, an increase of 10 per cent year on year. Payment of final dividend will be made on 4 August 2015

* Reconfirms its commitment to delivering a ten percent increase per annum in full year dividend for this financial year, ending 31 March 2016