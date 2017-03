July 31 G4S Plc

* G4S announces new £80 million contract with edf energy to secure Britain's newest nuclear power station

* Will deploy at peak of delivery 300 staff, contributing to creation of an estimated 25,000 jobs through entirety of project.

* New power station will provide electricity for around five million homes and hpc will provide reliable, low carbon electricity to meet 7 pct of UK demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: