July 31 Lventure Group SpA :

* Signs with Club Digitale and Club Italia Investimenti 2 a co-investment agreement worth 400,000 euros ($437,440.00) for the international expansion of startup Tutored

* LVenture's commitment is of 50,000 euros and as a result of the investment its stake in the startup reached 11.01 percent from 10.79 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK ($1 = 0.9144 euros)