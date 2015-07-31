BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 Lventure Group SpA :
* Signs with Club Digitale and Club Italia Investimenti 2 a co-investment agreement worth 400,000 euros ($437,440.00) for the international expansion of startup Tutored
* LVenture's commitment is of 50,000 euros and as a result of the investment its stake in the startup reached 11.01 percent from 10.79 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor