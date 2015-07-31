July 31 Afren Plc :
* Corporate update
* Board believes that all possible routes have now been
explored during course of this process, which was subject to a
strict timetable, driven by Afren Plc's short-term liquidity
issues
* Discussions have failed to deliver support for a revised
refinancing and restructuring proposal
* Board has taken steps to put Afren Plc into administration
and appoint Simon Appell, Daniel Imison and Catherine Williamson
of Alixpartners as administrators
* Relevant documentation will be filed at court during
course of day
* Is in discussions with its partners and other key
stakeholders with a view to continuing its operating businesses.
