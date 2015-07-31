BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 Euronext:
* Says 7,482,419 new ordinary shares issued by Zublin Immobiliere France SA will be listed on the market Euronext Paris as of Aug. 4
* Reference price is 1.54 euro per share
* Reason is issue reserved of dedicated person Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor