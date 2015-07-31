July 31 Banca Finnat Euramerica SpA :

* Reports H1 net profit of 4.1 million euros ($4.50 million), up 89 percent year on year

* H1 operating income 30.9 million euros versus 21.3 million euros a year ago

* Sees FY 2017 operating income of 71.6 million euros according to FY 2015 - FY 2017 industrial plan targets

* Sees FY 2017 net profit at 8.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)