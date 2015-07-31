July 31 IAG

* Headline aer lingus financing update

* Iag and aerl holding have now entered into arrangements to partially refinance financing arrangements by entry into a facility agreement

* Eur 600 million of commitments of lenders under eur 1.4 billion bridge facility made available to aerl holding have been cancelled

* Under new pact eur 600 million amortising term loan facility is to be made available to aerl to fund transaction costs relating to offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: