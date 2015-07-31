BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million
July 31 Italeaf SpA :
* H1 revenue 151.3 million euros ($166 million) versus 21.5 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 10.8 million euros versus 9.8 million euros year ago

($1 = 0.9116 euros)
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor