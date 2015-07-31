BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics reports Q4 loss per share $1.69
* Orexigen Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
July 31 Bayer AG
* FDA approves Bayer's Finacea (azelaic acid) foam for the topical treatment of the inflammatory papules and pustules of mild to moderate rosacea
* Finacea foam will be available in us by prescription only beginning in September 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1fOGhiI
* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results