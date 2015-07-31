BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 Sable Metals And Minerals Ltd
* Had entered into loan pact on basis that talks would be conducted with investor with view to investor acquiring one or more assets from co
* If talks result in deal being concluded, any monies lent under loan agreement are to be set off against purchase price payable for any sale of asset/s
* If talks fail to result in deal by 30 Sept, repayment of all monies lent are to be repaid with interest
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor