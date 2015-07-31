Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 31 Intralot SA :
* Clarifies that purchase of 35 percent of Bit8 from its subsidiary Intralot Global Holdings BV was done for 5.7 million euros ($6.31 million)
* Call options and put options to be determined in the future according to financial results of Bit8 Source text: bit.ly/1UcdW5b
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order