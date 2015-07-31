July 31 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :

* H1 net loss at 0.39 million euros versus net profit of 0.59 million euros ($651,950.00) year ago

* Assets at end of H1 at 8.93 million euros, book value of share at the end of H1 at 21.39 euros Source text : bit.ly/1IOD3ZM

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)