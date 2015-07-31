BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :
* H1 net loss at 0.39 million euros versus net profit of 0.59 million euros ($651,950.00) year ago
* Assets at end of H1 at 8.93 million euros, book value of share at the end of H1 at 21.39 euros Source text : bit.ly/1IOD3ZM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor