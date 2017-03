July 31 Grivalia Properties REIC :

* H1 leasing revenue from continued operations at 27.65 million euros versus 22.76 million euros ($25.15 million) year ago

* Net profit at 20.49 million euros versus 24.44 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA at 24.03 million euros versus 22.36 million euros year ago

* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 0.16 million euros versus 0.16 million euros year ago

* H1 Funds From Operations (FFO) at 20.4 million euros

* Net Asset Value (NAV) on June 30, 2015 at 8.34 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1OSRMli

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)