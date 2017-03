July 31 Aer Lingus Group Plc

* Aer Lingus offer acceptance level

* AERL Holding had received valid acceptances of offer in respect of 333,702,888 aer lingus shares, representing 62.48 per cent of existing issued share capital of aer lingus

* IAG and AERL holding have waived 90 per cent acceptance condition and confirms offer is now unconditional as to acceptances.

* Offer will remain open for acceptance until 1300 (irish time) on 18 august 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)