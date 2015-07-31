July 31 Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci Lastik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS :

* Appoints Ahmet Yigit Gurcay as General Manager (CEO) as of September 1

* Mubin Hakan Bayman resigns of the CEO post but he will continue to be member of the board Source text for Eikon:

