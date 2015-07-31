Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 31 SES SA :
* Wholly-owned subsidiary SES Platform Services announces that StarTimes, a digital TV operator from Africa, will distribute TV channels for their direct-to-home (DTH) subscribers across Sub-Saharan Africa via SES Platform Services' broadcast facility in Germany
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order