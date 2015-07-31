BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 IMW Immobilien SE :
* Resolved delisting
* Extraordinary general meeting suggested with a majority of more than 72 pct to administration board to terminate listing of IMW SE shares at entry-standard of Frankfurt stock exchange
* Listing of IMW SE shares will end at Sept. 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor