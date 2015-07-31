BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 Buildmax Ltd :
* Conclusion of debt restructuring in subsidiary diesel power pty limited
* Concluded discussions with its major lenders, being absa bank limited, nedbank limited and standard bank of south africa limited to reschedule co's asset based funding commitments
* To restructure its transactional banking facilities (" debt restructuring").
* Current asset based funding facilities of company will be replaced with a term loan which will be amortised over 45 months, repayable in equal quarterly installments
* Value of term loan is r220 million which will refinance outstanding asset based funding commitments and reduce current overdraft facility
* Addition, lenders have advanced bridge financing to company of r16 million, repayable on 30 september 2015
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor