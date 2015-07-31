BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 Anima Holding SpA :
* H1 net profit 71.7 million euros ($78.76 million), up 78 percent year on year
* H1 adjusted net profit 82.6 million euros, up 59 percent year on year
* H1 adjusted net profit does not take into account extraordinary income or charges as well as intangible depreciations linked to the "purchase price allocation"
* H1 total revenues 159.4 million euros, up 41 percent year on year
* H1 net inflows were positive for around 4.5 billion euros (as opposed to 5.0 billion euros in H1 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor