July 31 Anima Holding SpA :

* H1 net profit 71.7 million euros ($78.76 million), up 78 percent year on year

* H1 adjusted net profit 82.6 million euros, up 59 percent year on year

* H1 adjusted net profit does not take into account extraordinary income or charges as well as intangible depreciations linked to the "purchase price allocation"

* H1 total revenues 159.4 million euros, up 41 percent year on year

* H1 net inflows were positive for around 4.5 billion euros (as opposed to 5.0 billion euros in H1 2014)