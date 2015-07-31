BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJucCS) Further company coverage:
July 31 Libertas 7 SA :
* H1 net profit 382,000 euros ($419,400) versus 6.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 net sales 3.9 million euros versus 12.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA 875,000 euros versus 9.2 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor