UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 31 De Longhi SpA :
* H1 net profit 37.4 million euros ($41.02 million) versus 33 million euros year ago
* Confirms FY 2015 targets; sees FY 2015 turnover growth between 5 percent and 10 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1KEYKsP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.