Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 31 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :
* Concluded that the company's liquidity is almost zero
* Says its outstanding receivables are about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.50 million)
* Will immediately resume discussions on voluntary composition with creditors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6042 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order