July 31 Uro Property Holdings Socimi SA :

* To propose at extraordinary shareholders meeting held on Sept. 8 a share capital increase by 3.1 million euros ($3.40 million)

* To propose share capital increase issuing 1.5 million new shares with share premium of 54.88 euros per share via compensation of credits

Source text: bit.ly/1IOnAsN

($1 = 0.9121 euros)