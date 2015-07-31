UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 31 KI Group SpA :
* Approves call for shareholders meeting for approval of distribution of FY 2014 dividend of 0.289 euro per share
* Ex dividend date to be Sept. 7, 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.